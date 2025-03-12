Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Does a measles vaccine last forever?

An outbreak of nearly 150 measles cases and the death of a school-aged child in Texas are making headlines. It’s one of the most contagious infectious diseases because it can linger in the air for hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes, but it’s also vaccine-preventable. Because measles is so contagious, it relies on at least 95% of a community to be vaccinated. In the U.S., about 91% of children ages 19–35 months have been vaccinated. However, coverage in some communities is much lower, putting them at greatest risk. While there are some outlying cases, it’s important to note that if you had the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine as a baby or child, you are protected for life. Learn more about the measles vaccine.