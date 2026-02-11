Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Cough CPR – what it is and isn’t

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

You may have heard that coughing can stop a heart attack. This so-called “cough CPR” is a myth – and a risky one. It’s not a treatment for heart attacks and only applies in rare, highly controlled hospital settings under direct medical supervision. At home or in public, coughing won’t save a life and can delay the care that does.

Heart attack symptoms aren’t always dramatic. Chest pressure, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, or unusual fatigue, especially in women, can all be warning signs. If you suspect a heart attack, call 911 right away. Minutes matter!

