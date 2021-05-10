For the Record: Louisiana National Bank [Sponsored]

As the bank took the natural next step in expanding into the Capital Region, it also adopted a new name—Louisiana National Bank—to better distinguish who they are and who they now serve.

The ownership, officers, and management of the bank remain the same, though the expansion does warrant additional leadership. Louisiana National Bank is proud to welcome Board Member Mike Polito and Baton Rouge Market Leader Alex Mahon to the team. Louisiana National Bank takes pride in being integrally involved in the communities it serves and is committed to providing Baton Rouge with the same high level of service that it has provided to North Louisiana since 1905.