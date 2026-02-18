Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Finally, fiber fever

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

If you’re tired of hearing about protein, here’s a nutrient that deserves a little spotlight: fiber. Sure, it keeps you regular, but that’s just the beginning. Fiber helps lower cholesterol, supports healthy blood pressure, and keeps blood sugar steady. It also plays a key role in preventing colon cancer by helping move waste through your digestive system.

About 95 percent of Americans don’t get enough. That’s especially important if you’re taking GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Wegovy, which slow digestion. Add berries, beans, oatmeal, and whole grains to your plate. Protein builds muscle, but fiber keeps the whole system running smoothly.

