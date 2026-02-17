ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Renovated manufacturing facility in Ponchatoula

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale and lease, 250 E. Willow St. is an industrial warehouse/office property consisting of three buildings totaling ±68,055 SF on ±4.63 acres. The property features heavy power capacity and an expansive rear laydown yard, ideal for manufacturing operations.

The site is located ±.5 miles from the intersection of US Highway 51 and Pine Street (LA-22), minutes from both I-12 and I-55, and directly across from Elmer’s Candy Factory. Recent capital improvements include replacement of the roof, plumbing, lighting, and electrical systems within the last two years.

For more details, click here or contact Adrien Foley at 504.352.3783 or Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238.