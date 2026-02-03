Ask the Expert: Glass & mirror, sponsored by M&M Glass Company

Chris Van Pelt

CEO

M&M Glass Company Chris Van Pelt began his career with M&M Glass Company 24 years ago, working his way through nearly every aspect of the business before becoming the owner. His hands-on experience gives him a unique, well-rounded perspective on the glass industry.

What Trends Are You Seeing For 2026 In Glass And Mirror?

Colored, patterned, and antique mirrors are making a big splash in 2026. Homeowners and designers are featuring them in cabinets, creating feature walls, and even as mirror backsplashes. When it comes to showers, we will see a lot of brushed nickel hardware and finishes for 2026.

What Should A Homeowner Consider When Choosing A Glass Company For Installation?



First and foremost, the company is licensed and insured. We always recommend getting multiple quotes and making sure you are comparing apples-to-apples. Take a look at the company’s social media pages for recent work and any first-hand testimonials from past clients. Not all glass companies are created equal. We recommend using a company that specializes in the type of glass project you are working on. Look for companies with in-house fabrication capabilities rather than those that outsource—it often means better quality control and faster turnaround times, as well as better pricing.

What Is The Best Way To Clean Your Shower Glass And Mirror?



Use a paper towel and foaming glass cleaner, and wipe from side to side or up and down (not in circles). Never use a microfiber cloth or rag, as they can leave tiny scratches in your glass. If you have a glass shower door, we recommend using a squeegee on it after every use, especially if you have a steam shower.

How Do I Choose The Right Mirror Style For My Bathroom Or Space?



There are so many options when it comes to mirror styles and sizes. Depending upon your space, you could feature a large shadowbox mirror, a beveled mirror, a mirror with lights coming through it, a framed round mirror, etc. With so many options, it can be overwhelming for some trying to figure out the best mirror for their space. We recommend meeting with one of our trained sales reps (for free) to discuss your options.

How Long Does It Take To Get A New Shower Or Mirror Installed?



Timeline depends on project complexity and whether materials are in stock. A typical shower runs 7–10 business days, while most mirrors are ready in 2–3 business days, unless it is a designer mirror we do not currently have in stock.

13429 S Choctaw Dr | Baton Rouge, LA 70815

225-272-9143 | MMGLASS.NET