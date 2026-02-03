Ask the Expert: Electric gates, sponsored by Gonzales Electric Gates

Rob Braud

Owner/CEO

Gonzales Electric Gates

What Happens If There’s A Power Outage? Will The Gate Stop Working?

Most modern residential and commercial gate operators are built with DC motors and integrated battery backup systems. During a loss of power, the gate will continue to function using stored battery power, keeping the property accessible and secure. Depending on the operator model and battery capacity, many units can perform dozens of open/close cycles before power is restored—some are rated up to 100 cycles. This ensures continuity of operation rather than leaving customers “locked in” or “locked out.”

Do You Offer Custom Ornamental Gates In Iron Or Aluminum?



All of our ornamental gates are custom-designed and handcrafted locally from high-quality iron. Each gate is fabricated for durability, function, and aesthetic appeal, then finished with a powder-coat system that provides long-term resistance to weathering and corrosion. This approach allows us to create tailored designs that match the home’s architecture while offering longevity beyond standard welded or painted products.

How Can We Allow Access For Guests Or Deliveries Without Sharing Access Codes?



With today’s technology, secure access control is easier than ever. Many homeowners already have smart home systems in place, and we can integrate the gate operator with those platforms. Access can be granted through a smartphone app, video intercom, or smart home controls—allowing homeowners to remotely open the gate, monitor activity, or authorize deliveries without distributing codes. This offers greater convenience and security while keeping full control in the homeowner’s hands.

12612 Airline Hwy | Gonzales, LA 70737

(225) 571-2836 | GONZALESELECTRICGATES.COM