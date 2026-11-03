LawManufacturing Shintech secures state board approval for full tax exemption on Iberville expansion November 3, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/designer491 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Shintech Louisiana’s $3.4 billion expansion in Iberville Parish has moved closer to receiving a full property tax exemption that could eliminate more than $52 million in property taxes on its new investment in a fully taxable year. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry last week approved Shintech’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program application at a This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects