LawManufacturing

Shintech secures state board approval for full tax exemption on Iberville expansion

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Shintech Louisiana’s $3.4 billion expansion in Iberville Parish has moved closer to receiving a full property tax exemption that could eliminate more than $52 million in property taxes on its new investment in a fully taxable year. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry last week approved Shintech’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program application at a

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