Economic DevelopmentEducation & Workforce RPCC’s $50M Gonzales hub clears local funding hurdle November 20, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/ArtBoyMB Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Ascension Parish Council on Thursday approved a $4 million contribution toward the proposed $50 million educational and community hub on River Parishes Community College’s Gonzales campus, joining other local partners committed to the project. The proposed facility would be built on RPCC’s existing Gonzales campus, where the college owns approximately 46 acres. The campus This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Should decommissioned offshore oil and gas platforms be converted into artificial reefs rather than fully removed? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects