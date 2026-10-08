Opinions Rolfe McCollister: Turning a moment into momentum October 8, 2026 By Rolfe McCollister Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/mphillips007 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana has the chance to turn major economic announcements into lasting momentum. Gov. Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois cite Meta, Hyundai Steel and SpaceX as transformational opportunities. Bourgeois reports $260 billion in investment and 20,000 direct jobs since 2024, with average wages of $87,000. Another 244 projects are in the pipeline. Branding expert This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects