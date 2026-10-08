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Rolfe McCollister: Turning a moment into momentum

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By Rolfe McCollister
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Louisiana has the chance to turn major economic announcements into lasting momentum. Gov. Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois cite Meta, Hyundai Steel and SpaceX as transformational opportunities. Bourgeois reports $260 billion in investment and 20,000 direct jobs since 2024, with average wages of $87,000. Another 244 projects are in the pipeline. Branding expert

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