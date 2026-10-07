Technology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

REV Fiber launching broadband expansion in East Baton Rouge Parish

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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REV Fiber plans to expand its fiber network to thousands of homes, businesses and community facilities across East Baton Rouge Parish as part of a public-private broadband initiative aimed at reaching areas that lack reliable high-speed internet. The company is obligated to extend service to 2,840 locations across the parish through Louisiana’s Broadband Equity, Access

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