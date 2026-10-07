Technology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) REV Fiber launching broadband expansion in East Baton Rouge Parish October 7, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. REV Fiber plans to expand its fiber network to thousands of homes, businesses and community facilities across East Baton Rouge Parish as part of a public-private broadband initiative aimed at reaching areas that lack reliable high-speed internet. The company is obligated to extend service to 2,840 locations across the parish through Louisiana’s Broadband Equity, Access This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects