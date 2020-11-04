InsiderReal Estate Cook: Coursey Boulevard parcel fetches $330K By Tom Cook - November 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Gulf Coast bank sold the Coursey Boulevard property, near The Chimes East, to Kumar LLC, a Hammond-based investment corporation. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in