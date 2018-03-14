Riegel: Once again, Louisiana is dead last

On the same late February day that economic development officials from across Louisiana were gathering at L’Auberge Casino for the third annual Statewide Economic Development Summit, U.S. News & World Report was issuing its annual ranking of the 50 states.

The timing could not have been more ironic.

While the crowd at the summit was patting itself on the back for its economic development wins, and ruminating on such topics as how mayors can make better cities and the lessons we can learn from great corporate citizens like CenturyLink in Monroe and Sasol in Westlake, the U.S. News & World Report list was suggesting to the rest of America that Louisiana is a pretty awful place to live, work and do business.

One can question the validity of such lists, which crowd our email inboxes and find their way onto the home pages of otherwise respectable news sites with increasing frequency. But U.S. News & World Report is no Buzzfeed or Yahoo News. As list-making organizations go, it’s about as credible as they come.

In fact, the data for the rankings came from McKinsey and Co., one of the foremost management consulting firms in the world, among other sources. Altogether, it measured the 50 states across 77 different metrics and crunched the numbers into seven categories. The Bayou State fared poorly in every one of them.

Indeed, in no category did we even make it out of the bottom 10. The rankings, from best to worst, were as follows: quality of life, 42nd; economy, 44th; infrastructure, 44th; health care, 47th; crime, 48th; fiscal stability, 48th; education, 49th; and opportunity, 50th.

Overall ranking: Dead last.

“Zero … point … zero,” is the line that keeps running through my head, as I can’t help but recall the classic scene from “Animal House” when Dean Wormer reads John Belushi and his fellow fraternity brothers their abysmal, midterm GPAs.

It’s the same scene where he warns them that “fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.”

It was funny in the movie. It’s not so funny in real life.

Why admit to uncomfortable truths when it might spoil the perception that we’re doing things right?

But that hasn’t seemed to bother us here in Louisiana, and there are plenty who still make light of our perennial also-ran status. Indeed, at the summit, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson seemed oblivious to the significance of the 50-state ranking. When asked about it, he struck a tone that was at once sarcastic and defensive.

“If you’re going to put us on a scale and talk about the birthweight of our babies, our mortality rate, a number of factors that are not in our economic development lane, then maybe you’re going to arrive in a place like that,” he said. “We would want you to look at a list of how many projects we land, how much foreign capital we have invested here … we’re proud to be in Louisiana.”

That last line about home state pride earned an appreciative round of applause from many in the audience. After all, why admit to uncomfortable truths when it might spoil the perception that we’re doing things right, especially with so many people in the room?

Not everyone was clapping, though.

“Did he really say that about low birthweight babies not being in our economic development lane?” an incredulous woman asked me. “How do they not get it?”

By “they” she meant not Pierson, per se, but so many of the state’s elected officials and policymakers who have failed to understand the direct connection that exists between education, healthcare, the environment and infrastructure on one hand and economic development on the other.

Indeed, we tend to still think of economic development only in terms of incentive packages, and we’re pretty good crafting deals that include tax exemptions and credits, shiny new office buildings built on the public dime, and commitments to train workers—none of which are bad, by the way. But we stop short of making meaningful investments in our social services and infrastructure because we don’t have the money and refuse to raise taxes to generate it.

Is it really because we don’t trust government with our money? Or because we don’t really believe the poor, the needy and the disabled deserve the level of public assistance they receive?

Either way, the answer is troubling and it’s holding us back in many areas—especially economic development. Site selectors will tell you that all the tax breaks and giveaways in the world won’t attract a major company to a market that doesn’t have good schools, adequate capacity on its roads and bridges, a clean environment and safe neighborhoods with sidewalks and bike paths.

The incentives may tip the scales in one direction or another, but only among contenders that are otherwise equal in the categories that savvy professionals and the companies that employ them demand: education, infrastructure, environment, health care. Which is why low birthweight babies and mortality rates matter in connection with economic development. The health and welfare of a city or state as a whole affects the quality of life for everyone who lives there. You can only build so many gated communities and single-entry subdivisions. You can’t block out the systemic problems.

But why dwell on the negative, especially in a state that has such great food and so many festivals? Maybe fat, drunk and stupid isn’t such a bad way to go through life.