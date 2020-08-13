News Alert: Wicker disqualified from mayor’s race

Tara Wicker has been disqualified from the hotly contested race for Baton Rouge mayor, following a decision this morning by the First Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled the longtime Metro Council member is ineligible to run because she failed to file two years of state tax returns.

The appellate ruling reverses an Aug. 4 decision by 19th Judicial District Court Judge Tim Kelly, who had thrown out the challenge to Wicker’s candidacy filed by three East Baton Rouge Parish residents. In their suit, the plaintiffs claimed Wicker was ineligible to run for mayor-president because the Louisiana Department of Revenue could not confirm she had filed state tax returns for 2016 and 2018.

Wicker could not be reached for comment today but has previously said she suspects the suit was politically motivated and tied to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration.

Attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who worked on the appeal with counsel of record Bill Bryan, says the appeals court made the right decision. Though Pierson represents Broome in her battle against St. George, she says she did not get involved in the Wicker appellate suit at the request of the mayor or anyone connected with her administration.

“Ms. Wicker did not file tax returns for two years and swore that she did,” Pierson says. “She cannot prove that she filed tax returns for two of the last five years and she swore that she did. She is not qualified to run.”