‘LaPolitics’: A late entry adds wrinkles to the New Orleans ballot

A few weeks ago, the field for the New Orleans mayoral election seemed to be pretty well set. New Orleans City Councilmember Helena Moreno appeared to be the frontrunner to replace term-limited LaToya Cantrell, with a chance to win the race without a runoff.

With Sen. Royce Duplessis’ surprise announcement that he would run for mayor after previously saying he wouldn’t, Moreno may still be the early favorite, though her chances of avoiding a runoff are likely slim to nonexistent. Beyond that, the senator’s decision is a bit of a head-scratcher for many politicos.

Duplessis seriously investigated a run for mayor last year before stating in January that he wouldn’t seek the office, citing the challenge of raising money. Six months later, that job has only gotten harder, as many potential donors and fundraisers have already picked their horse.

On the other hand, plenty of people donate to multiple candidates, or even all of them, and certainly wouldn’t mind cutting a check to a sitting state senator whether or not they think he can win.

And while he may not be as well known citywide as Moreno or Councilmember Oliver Thomas, who has been running second in the polls, he has the ability to peel off votes from both, says Dillard University professor and political analyst Robert Collins.

“Some people say he’s going to cut into the Thomas vote because he’s another Black candidate,” Collins says. “But the racial dynamics in New Orleans are not that cut and dry. We have crossover voting all the time.”

Since New Orleans municipal races are held in off years relative to the state elections, legislators don’t have to give up their seat to make a run. New Orleans-area legislators don’t risk much by shooting their shot, even if it’s a long one, and the resulting boost in name recognition can pay dividends down the road.

A poll by JMC Analytics taken before Duplessis entered the race found Moreno leading the field at 52%, more than doubling up Thomas at 23% and well ahead of former Judge Arthur Hunter’s 11%.

As for the money chase, Moreno was leading with more than $1.5 million on hand when the last batch of official reports were filed in April. She is expected to have more than $2 million in the next quarterly report, and she hasn’t even had any TV ads yet.

By contrast, Thomas had about $225,000 while Hunter had a little less than $89,000. Thomas has taken the position that he is widely known enough that he doesn’t need to raise $1 million, which Collins considers the threshold for a serious mayoral contender, and can depend on shoe-leather retail politics to make the runoff.

Of course, New Orleans voters have plenty of candidates to consider once you get past the mayor’s office…

— SHERIFF: While most incumbents are considered to be pretty safe, that’s hardly the case for Sheriff Susan Hutson, whose reelection bid was floundering even before the infamous jailbreak that caused her to suspend her campaign. Though many wondered whether she would ever unsuspend it, she officially restarted her campaign last week. Former NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork has maintained a healthy lead in the polls. She qualified last Wednesday, along with Second City Court Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., a Democrat who is the most prominent announced candidate along with Hutson and Woodfork, and Republican Ernest Lee Sr. Former criminal court judge Julian Parker also has announced a bid. Despite the challenges, this is still a plum political job, so don’t be surprised to see more recognizable names in the mix.

— COUNCILMEMBER AT LARGE, DIVISION 1: Two state representatives, Democratic Caucus Chair Matthew Willard and Rep. Delisha Boyd (who is vice chair of the Legislative Black Caucus), signed up last week to seek the at-large seat Moreno is vacating. Both will have to work to boost their citywide profile, with Willard perhaps having an early edge due to his family’s history in local politics. Republican Matt Hill also qualified.

— COUNCILMEMBER, DISTRICT A: Incumbent Joe Giarrusso has reached his term limit, and two women who have worked for him are seeking the seat. Holly Friedman was his constituent services director and campaign manager, while Aimee McCarron was his policy and budget director. Giarrusso has said he will not pick a side between the two Democrats. There are three other candidates as well in this race.

— COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT E: The race to replace Thomas on the council promises to be a wild one, with 11 candidates shooting out of the starting gate. Rep. Jason Hughes, who is vice chair of House Appropriations, is a leading contender in the crowded field. Cyndi Nguyen will look to regain the seat she lost to Thomas in 2021, after knocking off incumbent James Gray in 2017. Jon Johnson, a former councilmember and state senator who pled guilty in 2012 to theft of government funds, is hoping to follow in Thomas’ footsteps and return to office after a scandal.

Click here to view all of the candidates who qualified last week.