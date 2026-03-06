Todd Graves adds $23M Hollywood Hills mansion to growing empire

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves, who launched the chicken finger chain in Baton Rouge at age 22, is drawing fresh attention as his wealth and celebrity connections grow alongside the brand he built, Page Six Hollywood reports.

Now worth an estimated $22 billion, Graves recently purchased a $23 million home in Los Angeles’ exclusive Bird Streets neighborhood. Digital platform Homes of Celebs describes it as a 6,000-square-foot ultra-contemporary home in the Hollywood Hills with an infinity pool and panoramic city views. The home appeared in the HBO series Entourage.

The move underscores the national scale Raising Cane’s has reached since its Louisiana beginnings. The company now operates roughly 900 restaurants across 42 states, making Graves one of the wealthiest figures in the restaurant industry.

Beyond the chain’s rapid expansion, Graves has increasingly leaned into high-profile marketing and entertainment ties to boost the brand’s visibility. The company has hosted celebrity-heavy events tied to major cultural moments such as the Super Bowl and awards season, drawing actors, musicians and athletes to company promotions.

