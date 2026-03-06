FMOL Health earns global workplace honors from Gallup

Baton Rouge-based FMOL Health has been recognized among the world’s top workplaces by Gallup, earning honors for both employee engagement and strengths-based workplace culture.

The health system was among 78 organizations worldwide to receive the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes companies that foster high-performing cultures and invest in employee development. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health was also recognized by Gallup for employee engagement.

FMOL Health stood out among health care providers. It was the only health system recognized in both Gallup’s strengths-based culture category and also recognized for employee engagement.

Gallup evaluates applicants using workplace data focused on engagement, leadership effectiveness and strengths-based development. Organizations that receive the award demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and create environments where employees feel valued, supported and connected to their mission.

In a statement, FMOL Health President and CEO E.J. Kuiper credited the organization’s workforce for the recognition, noting employees’ dedication and commitment to the system’s mission.

FMOL Health serves patients across Louisiana and Mississippi through a network of hospitals, clinics and physicians.