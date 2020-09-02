InsiderOpinions Riegel: Anger and stress in a time of uncertainty in Baton Rouge By Stephanie Riegel - September 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print We're emotionally cratering under the strain of a pandemic, a hurricane, social unrest and a presidential race, writes Editor Stephanie Riegel. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in