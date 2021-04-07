InsiderOpinions Publisher: Google will disrupt colleges and universities By Rolfe McCollister - April 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Google offering career certificates, which most enrollees will earn in six months, could have a seismic disruption on four-year universities. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in