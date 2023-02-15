Opinion| Baton Rouge is losing the talent race

By
-
Insider
talent attracting

Attracting and retaining talent is a pressing issue across America and Baton Rouge is losing the arms race.


Already an INSIDER? .

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR