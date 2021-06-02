JR Ball: What the BREC is going on with Bodi White?

By
-
Insider
JR Ball Louisiana Baton Rouge

Why is state Sen. Bodi White so determined to break the Baton Rouge suburbs away from BREC and start an independent parks department?


We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR