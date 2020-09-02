JR Ball: You win 2020, I surrender

By
-
Insider
JR Ball 2020
2020—with the last straw being Hurricane Laura—is fast-becoming the worst year ever ... then again, LSU did win the college football national title.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR