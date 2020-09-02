InsiderOpinions Publisher: What’s changed since the 2000 Baton Rouge mayor’s race? By Rolfe McCollister - September 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The questions facing this year's candidates for Baton Rouge mayor are the same as those who ran for the office in 2000. When will they be answered? We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in