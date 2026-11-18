Healthcare OLOL Cancer Institute names oncology chief November 18, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Dr. Nakhle Saba (Courtesy- FMOL Heath) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute has appointed Dr. Nakhle Saba as its inaugural chief of medical oncology and heme-malignancy, where he will help lead the institute’s clinical strategy, research initiatives, physician engagement and academic partnerships. Since joining the institute in 2023 as director of lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and CAR-T, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll What should President Donald Trump’s top priority be during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects