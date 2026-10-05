Healthcare

Ochsner doubles operating rooms at The Grove as part of $50M expansion

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By Dillon Lowe
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Ochsner has doubled the number of operating rooms at The Grove. (Courtesy Ochsner)
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Ochsner Health has completed an expansion of the surgical center at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, doubling the number of operating rooms at the Baton Rouge facility from four to eight. The health system did not disclose the cost of the surgical center expansion, describing it only as a multimillion-dollar project. The additional operating

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