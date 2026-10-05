Healthcare Ochsner doubles operating rooms at The Grove as part of $50M expansion October 5, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Ochsner has doubled the number of operating rooms at The Grove. (Courtesy Ochsner) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Ochsner Health has completed an expansion of the surgical center at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, doubling the number of operating rooms at the Baton Rouge facility from four to eight. The health system did not disclose the cost of the surgical center expansion, describing it only as a multimillion-dollar project. The additional operating This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum Daily Report Poll What role should offshore wind play in Louisiana’s energy economy? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects