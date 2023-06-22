Ochsner Health partnering with MD Anderson for cancer treatment

Ochsner Health and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will partner to create the Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in south Louisiana, the companies announced today.

The integrated cancer program will include Ochsner Cancer Center-Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex-The Grove. Ochsner MD Anderson patients in Louisiana will receive care based on the same protocols and practice standards provided at MD Anderson in Houston, a global leader in cancer care, officials say.

Ochsner is one of seven MD Anderson partners in the country and the only one in Louisiana. The first phase of the Ochsner MD Anderson partnership includes the two locations in Baton Rouge—Ochsner Cancer Center-Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex-The Grove—while the remaining five sites are in the New Orleans area and Covington.

Ochsner Cancer Center-Baton Rouge is currently in the last phase of its $10 million multi-year expansion.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with MD Anderson,” Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO Chuck Daigle says in a prepared statement, adding that “our patients are able to access this elevated care and expanded clinical trials close to home in Baton Rouge.”