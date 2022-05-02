Children’s hospitals in Baton Rouge, New Orleans to explore partnership

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans, part of the LCMC Health system, have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore opportunities to collaborate.

The agreement does not involve a merger or acquisition but could lead to the two organizations working more closely together for the delivery of pediatric health services in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The organizations share aligned missions and similar histories, officials say.

“This collaboration would enable us to do more together for Louisiana’s children,” says Kevin Cook, chief operating office with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which operates Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “With recent, significant investments in pediatric healthcare made by both organizations, we believe that we can align respective expertise that will continue to transform the health of our children.”

Discussions between the organizations will continue over the next few months.

The past year or so has brought several high-profile changes for Our Lady of the Lake, which has ended a partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and parted ways with former CEO Scott Wester; Wester reportedly has been named CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Florida.

OLOL also has announced significant new investments with LSU and Baton Rouge Community College. The LSU partnership also involves LCMC.