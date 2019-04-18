‘225 Dine: Baton Rouge-made treats to include in Easter baskets

Baton Rouge families will be stuffing baskets with gifts and snacks this weekend for Easter Sunday. 225 compiled a list of Baton Rouge treats to include in Easter baskets for a Louisiana twist on the holiday tradition:

Tredici Bakery’s bunny macarons—Hop to Tredici Bakery on Capitol Heights Ave. for festive macarons with little rabbit ears.

Gourmet Girls’ hand-painted cookies—Pick up an Easter cookie set from Gourmet Girl s on Lobdell Ave. Each set comes with two egg, butterfly or bunny hand-painted cookies wrapped in a basket-ready bunny bag.

Brew Ha-Ha’s Easter-themed treats— Brew Ha-Ha! , on Jefferson Highway, is serving up perfect bite-sized, Easter-themed puff pops, cake balls and more.

