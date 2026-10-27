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New alliance wants Louisiana businesses to win more work from megaprojects

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A new private business network aims to help Louisiana companies capture a larger share of work from the state’s growing pipeline of major industrial investments. Louisiana Launch Alliance, founded by Baton Rouge business owner Melissa Campbell, is bringing companies from different industries into an exclusive membership organization designed around sharing project information, referrals and business

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