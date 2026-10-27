Economic DevelopmentEntrepreneurship & Small Business New alliance wants Louisiana businesses to win more work from megaprojects October 27, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Caiaimage/Sam Edwards Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A new private business network aims to help Louisiana companies capture a larger share of work from the state’s growing pipeline of major industrial investments. Louisiana Launch Alliance, founded by Baton Rouge business owner Melissa Campbell, is bringing companies from different industries into an exclusive membership organization designed around sharing project information, referrals and business This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana consider hosting a facility that processes and stores spent nuclear fuel from other states? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects