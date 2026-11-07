Education & Workforce Melania Trump, MMR announce $7.2M LSU scholarship endowment November 7, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google LSU President Wade Rousse greets Melania Trump. (Staff photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. First lady Melania Trump joined LSU officials Saturday afternoon to announce a $7.2 million scholarship endowment for students who have experienced foster care. The endowment is anchored by a $5 million commitment from Baton Rouge-based industrial contractor MMR Group. Established through Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative, the endowment will provide $200,000 annually to help students This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana actively recruit more AI data centers? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects