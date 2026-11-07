Education & Workforce

Melania Trump, MMR announce $7.2M LSU scholarship endowment

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By Dillon Lowe
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LSU President Wade Rousse greets Melania Trump. (Staff photo)
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First lady Melania Trump joined LSU officials Saturday afternoon to announce a $7.2 million scholarship endowment for students who have experienced foster care. The endowment is anchored by a $5 million commitment from Baton Rouge-based industrial contractor MMR Group. Established through Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative, the endowment will provide $200,000 annually to help students

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