Healthcare LSU names new executive director of Pennington Biomedical October 29, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Petter Bjornstad. (Courtesy Pennington Biomedical Research Center) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. LSU has tapped a nationally recognized diabetes researcher from the University of Washington to lead Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Petter Bjornstad has been named senior vice chancellor and executive director of the Baton Rouge research institution, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors. He’s scheduled to assume the position June 30, 2027. Bjornstad currently This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll Should the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish deconsolidate? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects