Healthcare

LSU names new executive director of Pennington Biomedical

By Daily Report Staff
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Petter Bjornstad. (Courtesy Pennington Biomedical Research Center)
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LSU has tapped a nationally recognized diabetes researcher from the University of Washington to lead Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Petter Bjornstad has been named senior vice chancellor and executive director of the Baton Rouge research institution, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors. He’s scheduled to assume the position June 30, 2027. Bjornstad currently

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