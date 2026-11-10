Economic DevelopmentTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Louisiana partners with Apple to expand digital access, workforce training November 10, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/NguyenDucQuang Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Five Capital Region organizations are among 11 statewide recipients of roughly 25,000 Apple computers and tablets being distributed through a state initiative aimed at expanding digital access and preparing Louisiana residents for new job opportunities. Gov. Jeff Landry announced the partnership Tuesday morning in Alexandria alongside Apple representatives and other state officials. He framed it This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects