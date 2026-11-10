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Louisiana partners with Apple to expand digital access, workforce training

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By Dillon Lowe
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Five Capital Region organizations are among 11 statewide recipients of roughly 25,000 Apple computers and tablets being distributed through a state initiative aimed at expanding digital access and preparing Louisiana residents for new job opportunities. Gov. Jeff Landry announced the partnership Tuesday morning in Alexandria alongside Apple representatives and other state officials. He framed it

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