Politics & Policy Louisiana is losing congressional clout. How much should businesses worry? November 23, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Maglara Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana is losing its grip on the top ranks of House Republican leadership, but the implications for businesses and federal funding may be less dramatic than some would expect. Jeff Brooks. (Courtesy) That’s the assessment of Jeff Brooks, a partner and federal government relations adviser at Adams & Reese, who believes This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Do you agree with Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects