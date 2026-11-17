Technology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Louisiana innovators set to compete for $150,000 at Nexus Tech Cup November 17, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Twenty teams of Louisiana founders and college students will compete for $150,000 in prizes at the 2026 Nexus Technology Cup next month. The statewide competition, scheduled for Dec. 15-16 at Nexus Louisiana’s new headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge, will coincide with the grand opening of the organization’s new location. The grand opening marks the completion This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll Would you support developing offshore data centers on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects