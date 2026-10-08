Economic DevelopmentManufacturingEnergy Louisiana Cat plans hiring, facility expansion amid industrial boom October 8, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Louisiana Cat is the exclusive authorized dealer for Caterpillar heavy equipment, power systems and engines across the state of Louisiana. (Courtesy) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A surge in shipbuilding, LNG and data center activity is driving rapid growth in Louisiana Cat’s power business, prompting the company to plan at least 75 technician hires and a multiyear expansion of its facilities and rental locations. The Reserve-based Caterpillar dealer is perhaps best known for its heavy equipment sales and rentals—think the bright This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects