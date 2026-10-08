Economic DevelopmentManufacturingEnergy

Louisiana Cat plans hiring, facility expansion amid industrial boom

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By Dillon Lowe
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Louisiana Cat is the exclusive authorized dealer for Caterpillar heavy equipment, power systems and engines across the state of Louisiana. (Courtesy)
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A surge in shipbuilding, LNG and data center activity is driving rapid growth in Louisiana Cat’s power business, prompting the company to plan at least 75 technician hires and a multiyear expansion of its facilities and rental locations. The Reserve-based Caterpillar dealer is perhaps best known for its heavy equipment sales and rentals—think the bright

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