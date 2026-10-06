Economic Development Loren Scott: Baton Rouge metro projected to lead state in job growth through 2028 October 6, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Economist Loren Scott. (Don Kadair) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Baton Rouge region is poised to add more jobs than any other metro area in Louisiana over the next two years, propelled by tens of billions of dollars in industrial construction. That’s according to economist Loren Scott’s latest Louisiana Economic Forecast, which Scott presented at Business Report’s Louisiana Business Symposium on Tuesday. Scott projects This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects