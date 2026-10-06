Economic Development

Loren Scott: Baton Rouge metro projected to lead state in job growth through 2028

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By Dillon Lowe
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Economist Loren Scott. (Don Kadair)
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The Baton Rouge region is poised to add more jobs than any other metro area in Louisiana over the next two years, propelled by tens of billions of dollars in industrial construction. That’s according to economist Loren Scott’s latest Louisiana Economic Forecast, which Scott presented at Business Report’s Louisiana Business Symposium on Tuesday. Scott projects

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