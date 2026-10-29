EnergyEntrepreneurship & Small Business Local power equipment dealership to be acquired October 29, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Pgiam Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. New Jersey-based Spark Dealer Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Gautreaux’s Outdoor Power, a family-owned outdoor power equipment dealership with locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026. Spark Dealer Group is a long-term owner and operator of This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish deconsolidate? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects