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Local power equipment dealership to be acquired

By Daily Report Staff
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New Jersey-based Spark Dealer Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Gautreaux’s Outdoor Power, a family-owned outdoor power equipment dealership with locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026. Spark Dealer Group is a long-term owner and operator of

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