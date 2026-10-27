EnergyPolitics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: State’s nuclear push is gaining steam October 27, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Dragon Claws Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana lawmakers, regulators and utilities are trying to lead the way toward a comeback for nuclear energy, while still treading carefully to bring their constituents and stakeholders along. After news broke that Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration wanted to explore burying nuclear waste offshore from Port Fourchon, Rep. Joe Orgeron, who is vice chair of the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana consider hosting a facility that processes and stores spent nuclear fuel from other states? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects