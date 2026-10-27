EnergyPolitics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: State’s nuclear push is gaining steam

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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Louisiana lawmakers, regulators and utilities are trying to lead the way toward a comeback for nuclear energy, while still treading carefully to bring their constituents and stakeholders along. After news broke that Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration wanted to explore burying nuclear waste offshore from Port Fourchon, Rep. Joe Orgeron, who is vice chair of the

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