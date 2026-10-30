EnergyPolitics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Energy and agriculture with the commissioner

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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How are high diesel prices affecting Louisiana agriculture? Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain: It’s putting financial strain on all aspects of everything that we do: agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, general merchandise. Last year, the average diesel price was probably around $3.36 a gallon. Today’s average diesel in Louisiana is running about $5.80, whereas

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