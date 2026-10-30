EnergyPolitics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Energy and agriculture with the commissioner October 30, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Jenniveve84 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. How are high diesel prices affecting Louisiana agriculture? Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain: It’s putting financial strain on all aspects of everything that we do: agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, general merchandise. Last year, the average diesel price was probably around $3.36 a gallon. Today’s average diesel in Louisiana is running about $5.80, whereas This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll Do you think LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the 2027 NFL draft or remain at LSU for another year? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects