Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana’s senators brace for life in the minority November 24, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Toshe_O Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. It’s been a busy month for Senator-elect Julia Letlow, as she prepares to move into the upper chamber while also celebrating her recent nuptials. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, meanwhile, is about to wave goodbye to several defeated colleagues and ascend the seniority ladder, as he considers whether his fundraising prowess should be directed toward reelection This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll What has been the most disappointing aspect of LSU football this season? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects