Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Legislative seats will remain on upcoming ballots November 10, 2026 By Jeremy Alford Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Louisiana State Capitol. (Oscar Tickle) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Members of the Louisiana Senate and the House of Representatives won’t make their regular appearances on ballots until fall 2027, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see the elections showing up at your polling precincts in the coming months. Due to the increasing rate of turnover, barely a ballot goes by without at least one This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects