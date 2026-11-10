Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Legislative seats will remain on upcoming ballots

Author Profile Image
By Jeremy Alford
0
Prefer us on Google
The Louisiana State Capitol. (Oscar Tickle)
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Members of the Louisiana Senate and the House of Representatives won’t make their regular appearances on ballots until fall 2027, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see the elections showing up at your polling precincts in the coming months. Due to the increasing rate of turnover, barely a ballot goes by without at least one

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects