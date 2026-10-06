LawPolitics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Grand jury drama entangles every branch of government October 6, 2026 By Jeremy Alford Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Alexander Sikov Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. As the mystery surrounding Attorney General Liz Murrill’s discarded indictment quietly evolves into a criminal investigation of the grand jury process that indicted her, political observers are wondering if the fallout will eventually land before the Legislature or in further court proceedings. Either way, Murrill is refusing to let up on her escalating hunt to This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects