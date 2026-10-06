LawPolitics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Grand jury drama entangles every branch of government

Author Profile Image
By Jeremy Alford
0
Prefer us on Google
Illustration: iStock.com/Alexander Sikov
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

As the mystery surrounding Attorney General Liz Murrill’s discarded indictment quietly evolves into a criminal investigation of the grand jury process that indicted her, political observers are wondering if the fallout will eventually land before the Legislature or in further court proceedings. Either way, Murrill is refusing to let up on her escalating hunt to

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects