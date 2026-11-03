Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Feds have eyes on Louisiana’s election November 3, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Moussa81 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The federal government is sending monitors to East Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Orleans parishes this week for primary Election Day, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry. The U.S. Department of Justice did not confirm those locations. Federal officials have the right to monitor federal elections to make sure everything is proceeding in compliance This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects