Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Feds have eyes on Louisiana’s election

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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The federal government is sending monitors to East Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Orleans parishes this week for primary Election Day, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry. The U.S. Department of Justice did not confirm those locations. Federal officials have the right to monitor federal elections to make sure everything is proceeding in compliance

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