Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Can Democrats win in the congressional runoffs? November 13, 2026 By Jeremy Alford Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Rawpixel Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Across the country last week, Democrats managed to flip Republican congressional seats and capture the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. As Louisiana inches toward December runoffs in Monroe’s 5th Congressional District and Baton Rouge’s 6th Congressional District, political observers are wondering if Democratic candidates here can overcome their Republican frontrunners. “You never want to This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects