Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Can Democrats win in the congressional runoffs?

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By Jeremy Alford
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Across the country last week, Democrats managed to flip Republican congressional seats and capture the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. As Louisiana inches toward December runoffs in Monroe’s 5th Congressional District and Baton Rouge’s 6th Congressional District, political observers are wondering if Democratic candidates here can overcome their Republican frontrunners.  “You never want to

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