Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: A record $88.8M raised, with runoffs still to come November 20, 2026 By Jeremy Alford Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Karl-Hendrik Tittel Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. With 25 days still remaining in Louisiana’s federal election cycle, candidates here for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have already raised a record-breaking $88.8 million, with about $14 million of this tally appearing over the past month or so. Filings and reports from FEC.gov and OpenSecrets.org show Louisiana’s congressional candidates, mostly on the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll Should decommissioned offshore oil and gas platforms be converted into artificial reefs rather than fully removed? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects