Healthcare

Lane to close labor and delivery unit as physicians move to Woman’s

By Daily Report Staff
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Lane Regional Medical Center will close its inpatient labor and delivery unit effective Sunday, the Zachary hospital announced Wednesday. Drs. Joshua Best, Samantha Bland and Nikki Gautreaux will join the medical staff at Woman’s Hospital and begin delivering babies there next week. “We recognize the importance of the labor and delivery unit to the families

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