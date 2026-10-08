Healthcare Lane to close labor and delivery unit as physicians move to Woman’s October 8, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/SDI Productions Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Lane Regional Medical Center will close its inpatient labor and delivery unit effective Sunday, the Zachary hospital announced Wednesday. Drs. Joshua Best, Samantha Bland and Nikki Gautreaux will join the medical staff at Woman’s Hospital and begin delivering babies there next week. “We recognize the importance of the labor and delivery unit to the families This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects