News alert: ExxonMobil proposing $240M upgrade to Baton Rouge refinery 

ExxonMobil is proposing a more than $240 million investment at its north Baton Rouge refinery that will include upgrades and installation of new technology and equipment designed to make the facility more competitive and efficient.

The company announced its plans this morning in coordination with Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development, which has been supportive of the proposed investment and offered the refinery $20 million in property tax abatements over 10 years under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program to make the deal a reality.

If it happens, the investment in the refinery would create 600 construction jobs annually from 2021 to 2023 and generate an estimated $5 million a year in sales tax revenues. The refinery would also be able to retain 1,300 engineer, operator and technician jobs and has agreed to hire 18 to 24 permanent employees from among the graduates of the North Baton Rouge Training Initiative, though it would not create any net new permanent jobs.

The investment would represent a significant boost for an economy and an industry sector that has been badly battered by the economic fallout created by the pandemic, and comes on the heels of Shell’s closure last week of its Convent facility.

ExxonMobil officials say the investment is needed at the 60-plus-year-old Baton Rouge refinery, which takes longer and costs more money to process crude oil and produce certain products than does Exxon’s nearby Baytown, Texas, facility.

ExxonMobil is seeking approval for the ITEP tax incentive before making a final investment decision, to come in the first quarter of 2021. If ITEP is not approved, “It would be a significant concern to the project proceeding,” says ExxonMobil spokesperson Stephanie Cargile. “When the governor of the state provides you with an incentive offer, which was provided several months ago, that goes into your cost assumption, which is why we want to see if ITEP is secured before the final investment decision is made.”

The state has also offered ExxonMobil its FastStart training program as an incentive.

If the refinery’s parent company approves the investment, construction will begin in mid-2021 and continue for two years.

