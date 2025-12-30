Roundup: Diversity hiring / Climate change / US materials companies

Under investigation: The Trump administration has opened civil investigations into corporate diversity hiring programs, using the False Claims Act—a law historically aimed at billing fraud—to argue that federal contractors who consider diversity in employment decisions are committing fraud. The Justice Department says this could justify recovering millions in damages. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Heat records: The year 2025 is one of the three hottest years on record, scientists say. It also marks the first time that the three-year temperature average broke through the threshold set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting warming to no more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit since preindustrial times. Experts say that keeping the Earth below that limit could save lives and prevent catastrophic environmental destruction around the globe. Read more from the Associated Press.

Strong earnings: Despite tariffs and weak consumer sentiment, U.S. materials companies are poised for their strongest earnings growth in five years. Bloomberg Intelligence projects profits will jump 20% in 2026, led by metals and packaging firms as trade protections boost steel prices and consumer goods companies ramp up demand for boxes, cans and containers. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.