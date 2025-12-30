‘LaPolitics’: Democratic candidates slowly emerging in US Senate race

Now that former Gov. John Bel Edwards has officially dashed any hopes that he will run against U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in 2026, the field is starting to assemble on the Democrats’ side of the ledger.

The only Democrat to both register for the race and file a financial report with the Federal Election Commission is Jamie Davis, who describes himself as a “third-generation row-crop farmer” from Waterproof in Tensas Parish.

In a fundraising message, Davis says he is a “working-class small business owner,” not a “career politician,” who is running “to tackle rising costs, hold corporations accountable, and make sure every Louisianan can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions.”

Davis is a former Tensas Parish police juror who serves on the Executive Committee for the Louisiana Democrats. He ran for the Legislature in 2023 against Rep. C. Travis Johnson, losing with 48% of the vote.

At least two other Democrats have filed candidacy statements with the FEC.

In a social media post, Jabarie Walker of New Orleans says his campaign is “laser focused” on affordability, infrastructure improvements, flood insurance reform and economic conditions.

Walker is the former chief of staff for the Housing Authority of New Orleans.

Previously, he served as interim director of strategic initiatives for ACLU of Louisiana and deputy chief of staff for Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Tracie Burke of Gretna says she is the founder of the Louisiana Civic Coalition, “a partnership of civic associations, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies,” and a writer for Motion to Quash LLC, “an alternative news site.”

Burke says she would work to address residents’ needs for food, housing, and medical and mental health treatment. She emphasizes her support for Louisiana’s current congressional map and for Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Whoever emerges from the hotly contested Republican primary likely will be the favorite in the race. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is set to headline a fundraiser for Cassidy on Jan. 15.

Announced candidates on the Republican side include state Rep. Julie Emerson of Carencro, state Treasurer John Fleming of Minden, state Sen. Blake Miguez of New Iberia, Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta of Metairie and St. Tammany Parish Council member Kathy Seiden.