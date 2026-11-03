Hyundai air permit approval fuels optimism and community demands

With Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s air permit approved, a coalition of residents and environmental and labor organizations is pressing the steelmaker for a legally binding agreement covering pollution protections, local hiring and compensation for affected homeowners.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality approved the permit last week, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for the planned $5.8 billion mill at RiverPlex MegaPark near Donaldsonville. With the permit secured, Hyundai can advance authorized construction activities. Trial operations are slated for the fourth quarter of 2028, with commercial production still scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2029.

The permit decision followed a 4½-hour public hearing Sept. 1 that drew sharply divided testimony from supporters and opponents.

Jacob Horwitz, a New Orleans-based organizer with the United Steelworkers and the Good Neighbors Louisiana Coalition, says the decision was disappointing but does not end the group’s efforts to secure stronger protections for nearby communities.

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The coalition welcomed Hyundai’s June permit revisions, which reduced projected emissions, but argues the company could adopt cleaner technologies. Its concerns include the lack of a firm timeline for transitioning from natural gas to green hydrogen, questions about carbon capture and safeguards against pollution incidents.

He says the coalition’s next priority is a community benefits agreement that would establish enforceable environmental safeguards, guarantee local employment opportunities and provide compensation for affected homeowners. The coalition plans to continue organizing residents and publicizing their concerns to press Hyundai into negotiations.

Hyundai has previously maintained that the facility will meet environmental standards and produce substantially fewer carbon emissions than conventional steelmaking methods.

“This marks an important step forward for the project and the community, as the construction phase is expected to bring significant additional economic growth and opportunities to the area,” HPLS said in an emailed statement after the approval.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment also welcomed the decision.

“The approval of the air permit by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality marks a pivotal moment of progress for Hyundai-POSCO, Ascension Parish, and the entire River Region,” Cointment said in an emailed statement. “This milestone clears the path for a historic $5.8 billion capital investment that will anchor the RiverPlex MegaPark on our West Bank, bringing thousands of quality jobs, long-term economic stability, and advanced manufacturing opportunities to our residents.”

The mill is expected to create roughly 1,300 direct jobs. HPLS recently advertised 40 openings and plans to bring on between 230 and 300 employees by the end of 2027 before accelerating hiring the following year.